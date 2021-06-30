Waterfowl Blind Site Drawings Return

Waterfowl hunters blind site drawings are getting back to normal.

Pike County’s draw will be at 10AM on Sunday, July 18th at the Department of Natural Resources Office in Pittsfield. The Meredosia Lake drawing will be at Noon on Sunday, July 25th at the Jim Edgar Panther Creek Hunter Check-In Building in Chandlerville.

IDNR Spokesperson says her office has been getting many questions on the topic: “This is something that our waterfowl hunters look forward to each year. Of course last year it had to be modified. This year, the state has now entered Phase 5, which means we can resume those waterfowl drawings like we’ve had in the past. That’s great news for our waterfowl hunters to be able to go back to doing those things like we have done traditionally. We intend to hold these as we have in the past, and so that basically means that we have waterfowls come [to the sites] for these drawings and we draw who wins that blind for the year or for two years, as some of these blinds are allocated for two years, depending upon the location.”

To participate in a drawing, all applicants must present a 2020 or 2021 regular Illinois hunting license (no apprentice license and no youth license unless the youth license holder also presents hunter safety certification), a 2020 or 2021 Illinois Migratory Waterfowl Stamp at the time they register, unless exempted by law, and valid photo identification. Applicants must be at least 16 years old by the date of the drawing.

More information is available at DNR.Illinois.gov.