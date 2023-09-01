Waters Edge Severing Ties with Jacksonville Location

A popular Jacksonville gathering space is undergoing a brand and concept change after deciding to part ways with its corporate partnership.

The Waters Edge Winery & Bistro of Jacksonville is ceasing operation as a Waters Edge Winery franchise effective immediately, according to an announcement by the venue this afternoon.

In the statement posted to the Waters Edge of Jacksonville Facebook page, founder and president of Waters Edge Wineries, Ken Lineberger said after much analysis over the last two years of operation, they have concluded that less populated markets like Jacksonville are unfortunately not the best fit for their urban winery model.

Franchise owner and operator Mike Hayes said in the release that after discussion with the corporate franchise office, he agrees that the winery has not performed at a level consistent with corporate expectations or his own.

Hayes says the retail winery operations are being shut down at this time however, it will not affect any current scheduled events as the Wine Barn facility was not a part of the franchise system.

Hayes says in the meantime the winery building will be undergoing some interior renovations and will reopen under a new name with an increased focus on special events.

In the announcement, both Hayes and Lineberger thanked Waters Edge and Jacksonville for the opportunity over the last two years and wished each other success in the future.