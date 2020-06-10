Watkins Honored As Passavant’s Daisy Award Recipient

A Passavant Area Hospital nurse was recently recognized for her work helping a colleague who found herself in the hospital. RN Becki Watkins of Two South was nominated for the Daisy Award for extraordinary care and compassion in taking care of her colleague.

The anonymous nominator said that Watkins helped her and her husband get through an extremely difficult health crisis from out of nowhere. The nominator said that her compassion and kindness, along with her ability to calm the patient would forever be remembered as a clear and concise example of a professional nurse.

Watkins was selected as this quarter’s recipient of the Daisy Award at Passavant Area Hospital. Passavant partners with the Daisy Foundation to give the award to a registered nurse or licensed practical nurse who consistently demonstrates excellence through clinical expertise and extraordinary, compassionate care.