Watson Appointed to IL Finance Authority

By Benjamin Cox on October 6, 2021 at 8:43am

A former state’s attorney in the area has received an appointment to a state board.

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced late yesterday afternoon that former Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jennifer Watson has been appointed to serve on the Illinois Finance Authority.

Watson currently works both in private practice at Watson Law Office in Brighton where she specializes in real estate, estate planning and criminal defense law. Watson previously served as the Macoupin County State’s Attorney from 2010 to 2020.

Watson is a member of the Illinois State Bar Association and the Macoupin County Bar Association. She earned her Juris Doctorate from the Northern Illinois University College of Law and bachelor’s from Millikin University in Decatur.

Her appointment is pending confirmation from the Illinois Senate.