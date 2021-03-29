Watts and Warmowski square off in the 5th ward

The two candidates for the 5th ward aldermanic seat in Jacksonville are thinking finances as they prepare for the April 6th election.

Incumbent Steve Warmowski is being challenged by Mary Watts.

Warmowski has long questioned any tax levies proposed by the administration. He has urged the council to ratchet back the property tax load on city residents. And, he’s had some success.

He likes the idea of keeping taxes low, and finding new ways of trimming services or finding new revenue sources.

Warmowski says the Illinois Municipal League recommends a surplus of 4 to 6 months operations, and not the 10 and a half months the city has now.

Watts is anxious to put her education in business administration, finances and economics to work on the council.

She thinks the city has good economic momemtum in its recovery from the COVID pandemic, and wants to keep the moving forward. She cited the purchase of MacMurray College property, and I-3 fiber installation.

Though Warmowski has been critical of late night operations at the Jacksonville Speedway, he says the race track is an economic plus for the city. Watts works with the operator of the track and has family members involved in the racetrack. She says the Speedway pumps thousands of dollars into Jacksonville coffers.