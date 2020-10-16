Waverly Appoints New Principals After Contentious Board Meeting

The Waverly School District has appointed interim administrators after a contentious school board meeting Wednesday night. The Waverly School Board voted Wednesday night to table the motions of accepting current PE Teacher Scott Hendricks as the Jr./Sr. High School principal and current math special instructor Robin Lowder as the Dean of Students at the Elementary School. Parents raised alarm and threatened to pull their students from the district after the decision. The two positions were open after Elementary Principal Tammy Hermes and Jr./Sr. High principal Brian Cook tendered resignations after Superintendent Dustin Day was retained by the school board after an internal investigation into sexual harassment and ethical misconduct claims and a subsequent investigation.

In a brief phone conversation, Day said that Board President Mike Keeton sent communication to staff and faculty at Waverly at 11:16PM Wednesday night after the board meeting that Robin Lowder would be appointed as the Elementary School Dean of Students. Day says he was then instructed to send a phone alert to parents the next morning at 7AM that the appointment was made.

Day says that at 5:46PM yesterday, the board also sent email communication to faculty & staff that Hendricks would be appointed as the interim principal at the Jr./Sr. High School for the current school year. Thursday an email was also allegedly sent to parents.

Day says the two appointments will be added back to the November school board meeting agenda to be made official.

WLDS News has also been made aware that parents intend to conduct a peaceful protest against Day’s retaining as superintendent of the district this afternoon at 2PM in front of the high school. In the communication on social media, parents have been asked to wear teal in support of sexual harassment and assault awareness and advocacy.