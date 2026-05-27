Waverly Fire Gets new Jaws of Life

By Gary Scott on May 27, 2026 at 12:32pm

The Waverly fire department received grant money earlier this week for rescue equipment.

Officials of the Waverly fire protection district say the department received a grant for $25,839.

District officials say the money will be used to buy new extrication equipment.

This includes a cutter, spreader, two batteries and two battery chargers, a charging cord, a chain cord and another battery charger.

This equipment is known as the jaws of life.

The district will be able to replace the original set of extrication equipment.