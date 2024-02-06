Waverly Fire Hosting Informational Meeting Over Tax Referendum

The Waverly Volunteer Fire Department is hosting an informal meeting this weekend for the public.

The department has petitioned for an advisory referendum to be placed on the March primary ballot to create a taxing district for the creation of a Fire Protection District. The tax would be .4% to help the fire department with equipment upgrades, personnel, and increasing insurance costs.

Fire Chief Jason Shumaker says its an open forum for members of the public to express concerns and ask questions: “Basically, it’s a question and answer session, so we can answer any questions that people might have to the best of our abilities as far as what the fire protection is going to entail. People can show up and ask questions. We’ll go through the room and have a list that people can sign up and ask their questions. We are going to try to have hand-outs for them. It’s kind of coming on us quick and we’re trying to get all the information for everybody and get it all typed up so we can do it.”

The session will run from 1-3PM on Saturday at the Fire House, located at 160 South Prospect in Waverly. A second meeting has also been planned for March 2nd from 1-3PM at the firehouse for those unable to attend this Saturday.

For more information, leave a message at 217-435-2041.