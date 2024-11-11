Waverly Grad, USMC Staff Sgt. & Mom Running For Semper Fi & America’s Fund at 2025 Boston Marathon

A Waverly High School graduate and current U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sergeant and mom is training for the Boston Marathon and raising funds for military families in need.

The State Journal Register reports Brennan Barrett (nee Schneider) was first inspired to put on her running shoes back in high school as a senior in the wake of the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013. She ran a 26.2 mile route along Illinois Route 104 to “run for those who couldn’t finish.” Now, she’s running the same route to train for the 2025 Boston Marathon on April 21st. In turn, Barrett’s also aiming to raise $10,000 for the Semper Fi & America’s Fund in the process.

The charity supports veterans and their families after sustaining life-changing injuries or critical illnesses.

She aims to raise awareness for the cause and raise money for the charity with events scheduled as soon as Dec. 7 at the Jacksonville VFW from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., where Barrett and her family will host “The Warm Up.” A ticket will get participants an assortment of homemade soups, rolls, drinks, and sweets. There will be also raffles, silent auctions, and T-shirts for sale. All the money raised will go to the non-profit. Barrett will also pay for her own flight to Boston.

Barrett will run in Waverly in March prior to leaving in April. In the meantime, she’ll be training with her fellow Marines in Indianapolis, where she’s currently stationed.

Barrett in the last decade has run marathons and even longer distances in Chicago, Honolulu, Little Rock, Maine, San Diego, and Indianapolis. She has also entered and ran with her fellow Marines in an ultimate 50k race.

For more information and to donate, go to givengain.com.