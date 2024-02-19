Waverly High to Host Community Blood Drive

Students at an area high school will be rolling up their sleeves to help the blood supply.

ImpactLife has announced a community blood drive will be held at the Waverly High School the first week of March.

The Impact Life donor bus will be at the school from 12:30 to 5:30 pm on Thursday, March 7th. To donate, contact Theresa Roscetti at (217) 435 2211 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 60087 to locate the drive. Appointments are requested. You may also call ImpactLife to schedule at 800-747-5401.



The blood drive is open to all members of the community. Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age. Those 16 years old can donate with a parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org. Donors also must weigh more than 110 pounds, and a photo I.D. is required to donate.

All donors will receive an ImpactLife promo voucher for either an Egift card that can be used at places like Walmart, Target, Amazon, and more, or donors can use points for a Green Happy Go Lucky tee shirt or direct a donation to plant trees in a US reforestation project.

For questions about eligibility, call ImpactLife at (800) 747 5401. ImpactLife officials say donors who last gave blood on or before 1/11/24 are eligible to give at this drive.