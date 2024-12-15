Waverly Holiday Tournament Lineup

By Gary Scott on December 15, 2024 at 5:25pm

Unbeaten Auburn has grabbed the top seed in the annual Waverly Holiday Tournament.

The Trojans will open at 9 AM the day after Christmas against number 9 seed Carrollton.

Routt is seeded 2nd, West Central third and Greenfield Northwestern third.

New Berlin, seeded 5th will play in the second game of the tournament against 13th ranked North Mac. West Central follows against 11th rated Tri City. The first session ends with 7th rated Triopia and number 15 Pawnee.

Routt opens the second session with 10th rated Lincolnwood, followed by 6th seeded Edinburg and number 14 North Greene.

The final two games are GNW and number 12 South County, and 8th seeded Athens and Lutheran. The tournament will run Thursday, Friday and Saturday, before finishing on Monday, the 30th.