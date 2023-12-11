Waverly Holiday Tourney seedings

By Gary Scott on December 10, 2023 at 7:17pm

The home school grabs the top seed at the Waverly Holiday Tournament.

South County is the co-op team of Waverly and Franklin. The Vipers were given the top seed by participating coaches at the seeding meeting today.

New Berlin is 2nd, Auburn third and West Central 4th.

The five seed is Routt, followed by Greenfield-Northwestern, Athens, Triopia, Lutheran and North Mac.

The final six are Lincolnwood, Edinburg-South Fork, Pawnee, Carrollton, North Greene, and Tri City.

The tournament opens the day after Christmas at 9 with South County and Lutheran, followed by Routt and Pawnee, Auburn and Lincolnwood at 12 noon, and Athens and North Greene at 1:30.

The second sessions starts with New Berlin and North Mac at 4:30, followed by GNW and Carrollton, West Central and Edinburg at 7:30, and Triopia and Tri City to close it out.

The tournament continues until the championship game at 6:30 on the 29th.