Waverly Hosting Special Meeting Tonight About South County Sports Co-Op

The Waverly School District will be holding a special meeting tonight about the South County schools’ sports co-op.

A special meeting is being held at 6PM at the Waverly Elementary School Library for the Waverly School Board to discuss the IHSA Co-Op for 2023 and hear options and proposals for the next school year.

Waverly and Franklin have been in a sports co-op since the late 1990s, initially starting with track and cross country. Eventually, the co-op grew larger in 2006 expanding to to girls’ volleyball in Franklin and girls basketball in Waverly and also boys and girls golf at Waverly. After that, the full sports co-op adopted the South County High School sports co-op in the 2014-2015 sports season and has been in place since.

Both schools renew intergovernmental agreements every two years for the co-op. The schools currently share several academic co-ops for courses and programs.