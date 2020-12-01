Waverly Man Being Held In Christian County For Weekend Stabbing

A Waverly man is being held in the Christian County Jail in Taylorville after stabbing his mother’s domestic partner along a roadway in Owaneco Saturday.

The State Journal Register reports that 41 year old Shane A. Mosley of Waverly is charged with aggravated battery of a victim over 60 years of age, a Class 2 Felony.

Mosley allegedly stabbed 65 year old Brenda S. Whisler of Jacksonville in the neck at approximately 4PM Saturday. Whisler was taken by ambulance to Taylorville Memorial Hospital and then transported by helicopter to Memorial Medical Center in Springfield with life-threatening injuries.

Mosley was a passenger in his mother’s vehicle, 66 year old Velma Mosley of Jacksonville. Mosley told police that her son had been smoking synthetic marijuana known as K2 when she pulled off the roadway near the intersection of Church Street and Illinois Route 29 after her son had gotten upset and agitated with her. According to police reports, Whisler pulled behind Mosley’s vehicle. Shane Mosley exited his mother’s vehicle and broke out the driver’s side window. Velma Mosley and Whisler also got out of their vehicles. Shane Mosley became upset with both his mother and Whisler and as Whisler was walking away, he stabbed her in the neck.

According to the SJ-R, witnesses driving by the scene saw Shane Mosley walk across Illinois Route 29 waiving a knife. The witnesses observed him by the Owaneco Elevator. A male witness was able to detain Shane Mosley until Christian County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived.

Mosley could face two to ten years in the Illinois Department of Corrections if convicted on the charges. Bond was set at $100,000.