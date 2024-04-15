Waverly Man Cited After Vehicle Strikes High School Building

A Waverly man was cited late Friday night after his vehicle struck the Waverly High School building.

According to a Morgan County Sheriff’s Department report, a silver Jeep driven by 53-year old Donald J. McIntire of the 400 block of West Tremont was traveling near the 200 block of North Miller and traveled approximately 100 feet into the grass in front of the school and struck the building near windows around the entryway on the east side of the building around 11:30 Friday night.

Representatives from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department could not provide an estimate on damages.

Deputies later located and cited McIntire for leaving the scene of a property damage crash. He was later released with a notice to appear in court.