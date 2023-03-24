Waverly Man Convicted of Sangamon DUI-Related Death in 2012 Arrested for DUI in Morgan Early Friday

A Morgan County man who served time in the Illinois Department of Corrections after he was convicted of involuntary manslaughter from a DUI crash in Springfield was arrested for DUI this morning just outside of Jacksonville.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy on patrol initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling eastbound on Old Route 36 near the Jacksonville Correctional Center at 12:39 am Friday.

The vehicle reportedly was going 86 miles an hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone when clocked by the deputy, who conducted an investigation into the possible impairment of the driver, according to the report.

37-year-old Alex L. Robertson of Waverly was arrested and booked into the Morgan County Jail for two charges of aggravated driving under the influence, two charges of driving under the influence, and driving on a revoked or suspended license

The aggravating status of two of the DUI charges was for having a previous DUI involving reckless homicide. Robertson was charged with two counts of aggravated DUI and one count of aggravated DUI due to accidental death in Sangamon County court on July 23rd, 2012.

According to a report by the Springfield Journal Register at the time, Robertson was driving a van near the intersection of Ninth and Monroe Streets in downtown Springfield on July 21st, 2012 at approximately 6 pm, when according to the report, Robertson ran a red light and collided with another van traveling on 9th street. The driver of the van, 22-year-old Quana S. Poole of Springfield died the next morning at Springfield Memorial Hospital as a result of her injuries.

Robertson pleaded guilty to aggravated driving under the influence in February 2013 and was sentenced to serve eight years in IDOC, with two years mandatory supervised release, and 85% of truth in sentencing to apply.

According to the SJR report, Robertson “expressed extreme remorse for the accident and told the court that following completion of his sentence, he wants to address schools and other groups.”

Robertson was charged this morning in Morgan County Court with Class 3 felony aggravated driving under the influence, and Class 4 felony driving on a revoked license. Morgan County State’s Attorney Gray Noll told WLDS News this morning, that the aggravated DUI charge is non-probational, and Robertson was not on parole at the time of his arrest early this morning.

Bond was set this morning at $50,000 with 10% to apply. Robertson is set to make a first appearance in court on Monday. He remains lodged at the Morgan County Jail on bond as of press time.