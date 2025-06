By Gary Scott on June 8, 2025 at 1:11pm

A Waverly man lost his life in an early morning Fire Saturday morning.

Morgan County coroner Marcy Patterson identified the man as 47-year-old Ronald Henson.

The Waverly fire department responded to the fire about 3 AM Saturday.

The house was full engulfed in flames when firemen arrived.

Henson was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is planned Monday.

The state fire marshall’s office has been called in to investigate.