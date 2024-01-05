Waverly Man Sentenced to 18 Years in Child Pornography Case

A Waverly man will spend over a decade in prison on child pornography charges.

32-year old Michael A. Timmons pleaded guilty to a single count of child pornography possession in Morgan County Court yesterday. Five counts of child pornography possession and a charge of failure to register as a sex offender were dismissed per the plea.

Timmons was arrested in mid-July by Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies while out on bond after he had been arrested in February for failure to register as a sex offender.

According to charging documents, an investigation uncovered that Timmons had possession of photographs and videos of pornographic images of persons under the age of 18.

Timmons was charged in 2011 with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of someone between the ages of 13 and 17 years old. He pleaded guilty to one count and was sentenced to serve 180 days in jail, four years probation, and ordered to complete a sexual offender program, have no contact with the victim and no contact with minors without consent of probation, and to obtain alcohol/drug assessment and obtain treatment as well as mental health treatment.

Timmons pleaded guilty to a petition to revoke probation in 2015 after he was arrested on another charge of criminal sexual abuse. He was sentenced to serve four and a half years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by four years of mandatory supervised release with the first two years being home detention.

Timmons was sentenced by Associate Judge Jeffrey Tobin to 18 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 3 years of mandatory supervised release, and ordered to pay a $2,000 fine. He was given credit for 177 days served in the Morgan County Jail.