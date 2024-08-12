Waverly Man Sentenced To Prison For Second Aggravated DUI

A Waverly man is heading back to prison on driving under the influence charges.

38-year old Alex L. Robertson pleaded guilty to aggravated driving under the influence on Thursday in Morgan County Circuit Court.

Robertson previously served time in prison after pleading guilty to to aggravated driving under the influence in February 2013, after a van he was driving near the intersection of Ninth and Monroe Streets in downtown Springfield on the evening July 21st, 2012 struck another van traveling on 9th Street, killing its driver 22-year-old Quana S. Poole. Robertson was sentenced to 8 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections in the case.

Robertson was arrested on the Morgan County charge in the early morning hours of March 24, 2023 by a sheriff’s deputy after the deputy clocked a vehicle going 86 miles an hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone and was not properly maintaining its lane. A charge of felony driving on a revoked license was dropped per the plea agreement yesterday in Morgan County Circuit Court.

Judge Jeffrey Tobin sentenced Robertson on Thursday to 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 1 year of mandatory supervised release, and ordered payment of a $500 fine. Robertson was given credit for 4 days served in the Morgan County Jail.