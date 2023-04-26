Waverly Native A Part of LLCC Juried Student Art Show

The Lincoln Land Community College 2023 Juried Student Art Show is now on display at the Springfield campus until May 11th. The art show is located in the Trutter Museum/James S. Murray Gallery located on the upper floor of Menard Hall. Artwork can be viewed 8AM-5PM during weekdays.

Faith Barnett of Waverly was announced as a winner for painting for her acrylic work called “Late Night Alley.”

Other winners include: William Shaughnessy of Springfield for Best of Show and Photography; Ivy Grisham of Springfield for Art History; Ellie Lieber of Springfield for Drawing; Noah Davis of Jerome for Digital, Erin Peterson of Sherman for 3D/Ceramics; and Anaela Martin of Springfield for the Student Show Poster.

Claire Wraibel of Greenview was the recipient of the Alexis Wernsing Pinnacle Award. This award was established in memory of Wernsing, a 2011 LLCC graduate. The winner is chosen by LLCC art faculty and goes to the student who best embodies Wernsing’s qualities of striving for the best in all academic endeavors without complaint and no matter the context.