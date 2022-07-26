Waverly Old Fashioned Picnic Starts Thursday

The Waverly Old Fashioned Picnic returns on Thursday.

Conner Family Amusements of Beardstown will host the carnival this year. Single ticket rides are $1. Wristbands, good for one day are on pre-sale right now and will be valid for one night each. The Journal Courier reports that the wobble wagon ride will make its return this year.

Bingo will also be returning to the picnic this year in the form of a tournament. Money raised from the tournament will go to Jared’s Keepers, a teen suicide awareness, education, and advocacy group.

Saturday at 10AM will step off the Waverly parade, starting at Waverly Elementary. Entries are still being accepted. Entries are also being accepted for the Power Wheel Demo Derby, another returning favorite on Saturday at 1:30PM.

Returning favorites for the picnic will be a mud volleyball tournament, a bags tournament, the Miss Waverly pageant, the Precious Baby contest, and a washers tournament. Featured entertainment on the Main Stage will be the pageant on Thursday at 7PM, Rogers & Neinhaus at 7PM Friday, Gracia Harrison from 4:30-6PM on the Main Stage followed by Tre Twitty & Tayla Lynn Finger – the grandchildren of famous country stars Conway Twitty & Loretta Lynn.

Pre-sale of ride wristbands are still ongoing but running low. You can save $10 off the price by visiting the People’s Bank & Trust, Penny’s Garden Party, and the Wagon Wheel Tavern.

For a full list of events or for more information visit waverlyoldfashionedpicnic.com or find them on Facebook.