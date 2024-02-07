Waverly Police Arrest One, Continuing Investigation of Theft of Construction Materials

Waverly Police made one arrest yesterday about midday.

According to a report from the Waverly Police Department, at approximately 7:50 yesterday morning, officers in Waverly received a complaint of a theft of construction materials from an empty apartment in the 200 block of North Brooks in Waverly. The theft was said to have had occurred about an hour and a half prior to the call.

Upon further investigation, officers arrested 45-year old Scott W. Tetzlaff of the 200 block of East Tremont in Waverly for burglary. Tetzlaff was booked into the Morgan County Jail and later released with a notice to appear.

Waverly Police say the investigation remains open and at least one more arrest is pending in the case.