Waverly Property Tax Bills Wrong

By Gary Scott on June 5, 2025 at 1:26pm

Taxpayers took to social media when their property tax bills came in the mail this week.

The Waverly Journal reports that taxes levied for the school district exceeded the legal limit and the

second issue is that the incorrect tax base was applied to calculate individual bills.

According to the report, the vendor that the Morgan County Clerk’s Office uses incorrectly calculated

bills for the extension, based off of last year’s school property tax error causing the base to once again be

incorrect.

Other Waverly residents have also been visiting the Morgan County Tax Assessor’s Office to dispute

rising assessments.

Morgan County Clerk Sherry Sills told the Waverly Journal that the clerk’s office is working to correct

the school district extension issue but has advised Waverly residents to pay their first tax installment on time.

She told the Journal that the second installment will reflect the corrections that are being made. First

installment payments are due by June 27th.

This is the third year in a row that Waverly’s property tax bills have had issues of some kind.