Waverly School Board Employs IL Association of School Boards To Help With Superintendent Search

The Waverly School Board is employing the Illinois Association of School Boards to assist them in finding a new superintendent.

The Waverly Journal reports that an official from the association appeared at the November 13th school board meeting to explain their services in helping districts find administrators.

Waverly has been without a full-time superintendent since the end of the previous school year when Brandi Bruley left to take the superintendent’s position in Taylorville. The current interim superintendent is Fred Lamkey.

The association is expected to present the current school board with a possible list of candidates some time in January ahead of the April Consolidated Elections.