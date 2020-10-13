Waverly School District Administrator At Odds, Resignations Forthcoming

Waverly School District’s administrators are at odds, with the result of two forthcoming resignations tomorrow night.

According to WICS Newschannel 20, Waverly Superintendent Dustin Day returned to work today in person. WICS says that Day had been placed on administrative leave by the district’s school board over the last 5 weeks for unspecified allegations. A review of Waverly School Board minute action items shows that no formal action was taken by the board in open session, nor were any executive sessions held in regards to personnel in the August 12th minutes. An executive session was called on September 9th.

According to WICS, the administrative leave started on September 4th after a formal complaint was filed by Elementary Principal Tammy Hermes and Jr./Sr. High Principal Brian Cook. According to WICS, the Waverly School Board hired attorney Christine Self to conduct an independent investigation and found the allegations to be “valid and justified.” WICS also appears to have obtained a copy of a resolution about the investigation into Day’s conduct, which says that the board found concerns about communication among the administrators.

After executive session special board meetings on October 1st and October 8th, the board ruled 7-0 to retain Day as Superintendent with certain requirements. Day, Hermes, Cook and other staff must take training regarding sexual harassment, and Day must take sensitivity training per the findings of the investigation.

The School District’s agenda for tomorrow’s night’s school board meeting lists recognizing and approving the resignations of Hermes and Cook from their respective roles. Scott Hendricks has been named as the interim principal for the remainder of the school year and Robin Lowder has been named as the interim Dean of Students.

This story is developing. We will have more information after the School Board meeting tomorrow night, set for 7PM at Waverly High School.