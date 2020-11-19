Waverly Schools Move To Full Remote Learning For Remainder of November

Waverly Community Unit District #6 is going to full remote learning until the end of the month. Many schools throughout the state are moving from in-person to full remote learning due to rising COVID-19 cases and quarantines. Waverly Superintendent Dustin Day says that Waverly schools are unable to be staffed because of numerous quarantines.

He says that they simply do not have enough staff to be in the buildings: “We do not have enough staff to fulfill a school with in-person learning, and that staff could be certified or non-certified. For us, it was not having the latter. It was either A) someone that was positive on a weekend and they had been around someone who was or ended up positive or B) others were quarantined. When it comes to certified or non-certified, it could be a bus driver, cooks, paraprofessionals, teachers – any and all of those. I think currently right now there are 9 staff members that are out.”

Day says he’s optimistic that the schools will return to in-person learning on November 30th. He says he is worried about the winter holidays posing a threat to in-person learning, as many families in the district will gather with those potentially from outside their household without masks to celebrate.