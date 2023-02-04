Waverly Superintendant to Step Down

An area school district will need to begin searching for a new superintendent.

Andrea Guerrero informed the Waverly School Board in January that she will be stepping down from the position at the end of June.

According to a report by the Jacksonville Journal-Courier, Guerrero has already turned in her resignation and will be taking the superintendent’s position at the Knoxville School District.

Guerrero says the main reason for the move is to be closer to her family as she is originally from that area. She says she feels it will be a better fit for her with family in close proximity. She also says Knoxville is a very future-thinking district that is slightly larger than Waverly but still has a rural feel, and she looks forward to the new challenge.

Guerrero says she is proud of her time at Waverly. She has served as the Superintendent since July 2021.