Waverly Superintendant to take Position with Carthage Elementary Dist No. 1

Waverly Community School District Number 6 will have a change in leadership soon.

Superintendent Dustin Day has accepted a position as Superintendent for Carthage Elementary School District No. 317. According to an announcement on the Carthage Elementary District website, the Board of Education announced Day as the new Superintendent.

Day has served in Wavery as both a principal and superintendent for six years. Prior to Waverly, Day spent five years as a middle and high school principal with Tri-City Community School District No. 1. According to the announcement, Day says he is very excited to start this new chapter, and he looks forward to meeting everyone in the community and the district, including the staff, teachers, and especially the students.

Carthage Elementary School District board president, Brent Ufkes, stated in the release that Day’s fiscal management, building projects, and knowledge of school law were key factors in choosing him as the new superintendent. He says the Board of Education is looking forward to working with him and continuing the right path for their students, our teachers, and families with open communication and transparency.

Day’s term begins on July 1st and according to the announcement he and his family will reside in Carthage.