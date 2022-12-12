Waverly Tournament Schedule

By Gary Scott on December 12, 2022 at 6:38am

New Berlin has the top seed in the annual Waverly Holiday Tournament.

New Berlin opens against 9th seed Lincolnwood at 9 AM on the day after Christmas.

Routt nabbed the 2nd seed, followed by Auburn at 3rd, and West Central at number 4.

South County is seeded as number 5, and will play 13th seeded Lutheran at 10:30. The noon game is Auburn and number 11 Tri City.

The afternoon session starts with 7th ranked Triopia and 15th ranked Edinburg at 1:30, followed by 2nd ranked Routt and 10th seeded Athens at 4:30.

GNW opens the first day evening session as the 6th seed against 14th ranked Pawnee, followed by West Central and number 12 Carrollton, and finishing with 8th rated North Mac and number 16 North Greene.

The tournament finishes on the 29th.