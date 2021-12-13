Waverly Tournament Seeds

By Gary Scott on December 13, 2021 at 6:35am

An unbeaten record and an early season win over Springfield helped secure the top seed in the Waverly Holiday Tournament for Auburn.

Auburn is seeded first, followed by West Central, Routt, Triopia and Athens.

New Berlin is seeded 6th, followed by Carrollton, Greenfield Northwestern, and North Mac.

The final six seeds went to Tri City, Edinburg, Pawnee, Lutheran, South County and North Greene.

The tournament will open Monday, December 27th at the Waverly Grade School gym with Auburn playing North mac at 9, followed by Athens and Pawnee. Routt opens at 12 noon against Lincolnwood.