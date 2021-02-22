Waverly Tournament Seeds

By Gary Scott on February 22, 2021 at 10:23am

Triopia took the top seed in the upcoming Waverly Holiday Tournament.

The tournament isn’t as much of a holiday event as it is an effort to keep the tournament run going.

South County is seeded 2nd, followed by New Berlin, Routt and North Mac.

Auburn is seeded 6th, followed by Athens, Greenfield-Northwestern, Lincolnwood, and Tri City.

The 11th seed is North Greene, followed by Carrollton, Calvary, Lutheran, Pawnee and Edinburg.

Play begins Saturday, March 6th at Franklin and Waverly.

Games begin at 3:30 in both locations. At Franklin, Triopia opens against Lincolnwood, followed by North Mac and Calvary, New Berlin and North Greene and Athens and Pawnee.

At Waverly, South County plays Tri City at 3:30, followed by Auburn and Lutheran, Routt and Carrollton and Greenfield-Northwestern and Edinburg.

Games will be played Monday, Wednesday and Saturday of the following week. The tournament will use gyms at Routt and New Berlin on Monday.