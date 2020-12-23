Waverly Tournament Special Airs Saturday Morning at 9

We are taking our classic sports broadcast to the morning hours.

It has been tradition here at WLDS-WEAI to have the first game of the Waverly Holiday Tournament on the air at 9 AM on the 26th. We will continue that tradition this year.

The game we will air at 9 AM Saturday is the title game of the Waverly Holiday Tournament from 2019 between West Central and Routt. It will be heard on WEAI, at 107.1 FM.

Not only will listeners hear the game, they will also hear comments from Hall of Fame broadcaster Don Hamilton, legendary Auburn coach Doug Graven, past tournament director Shane Gray, current director Scott Hendricks and historian Jim Roeschly.

In fact, Hendricks, who serves as Waverly athletic director, is still holding out hope that he can run some type of tournament at Waverly in a couple of months.

Ryne Turke and Mark Whalen had the call of the game.