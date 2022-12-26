Waverly Tournament Starts

Holiday tournament action begins today all across Illinois.

We start with the Waverly Holiday Tournament. WEAI will carry all eight games at the tournament.

We open with top seeded New Berlin against Lincolnwood at 9. The pregame show starts about 8:40.

That will be followed by South County and Lutheran, Auburn and Tri City at noon, and Triopia versus Edinburg at 1:30.

The evening session begins at 4:30 with Routt and Athens. The pregame begins at 4:10. That’s followed by GNW and Pawnee, West Central and Carrollton, and we close with North Mac and North Greene.

The Carlinville Holiday Tournament opens this afternoon with Calhoun and Staunton at 1:30. The girls side of the tournament will pit GNW and Calhoun at noon at the middle school, and South County and Carlinville at the high school.

Also starting today is the Beardstown Lady Tiger Classic, which involves many of the teams in the area.

Game one at 9 is Routt and North Greene. West Central and Rushville Industry meet at the high school at 9:30. Triopia plays Athens at 3:30, and Pleasant Hill takes on Midwest Central at 10:30. Pittsfield meets West Prairie at 3 at the middle school. Brown County plays later today.

The rest of the holiday tournament action opens tomorrow.