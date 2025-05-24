Wayne Named New Early Years Principal

By Benjamin Cox on May 24, 2025 at 12:21pm

The District 117 Early Years Program has a new principal.

The District 117 Board of Education approved the hiring of Lindsay Wayne as the new Pre-K program’s principal.

Wayne is a Jacksonville native, and is the daughter of the late Diane Wayne, a long-time speech and language pathologist at the Illinois School for the Visually Impaired.

Superintendent Steve Ptacek says he’s extremely excited for the Early Years Program under Wayne’s leadership: “She’s originally from Jacksonville. She lived in Colorado and Missouri for a while. She has 18 plus years in dealing with early years students, especially special education early year students. She’s currently back in town working for Four Rivers in their earlier special education program, and she saw this opening and she said it’s always been kind of a dream of hers to become an early years building principal. And this opened up. We interviewed her and we were all just blown away. She’s amazing. So really look forward to it. It’s a huge talent added into the district.”

Wayne takes over for Sarah English, who had been principal of the program since 2017.