WEAI 107.1FM Off the Air

Good evening,

107.1FM has had a lightning strike to our equipment with the passing storms this evening. We are currently off the air and are working to bring the station back up as soon as possible. We may experience some technical difficulties over the next few days as we work to repair these issues. This may involve some changes to our scheduled programming and live shows. We will continue to update any changes here on wlds.com or on our social media channels. We apologize for the inconvenience.



WLDS/WEAI