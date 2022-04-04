Wet and Warm March

Temperatures were up last month, and so was rainfall.

The average reading for March was 43.9 degrees. That three degrees warmer than normal. It was the third straight March in which the average readings were higher than the long term average of 40-point-7.

A typical day last month saw a high of 55 and a half, and a low right at freezing. The warmest day of the month was 77 on the 18th, and the coldest was 9 on the 12th.

There were 9 days of 65 or better readings, and just one colder than 20.

Rainfall and precipitation for March hit the 4 and 8 tenths inches mark. That’s a little over 2 inches more than normal, good news for those along the river who saw levels drop over the winter. Bad news for farmers anxious to get into the fields.

The precipitation also included the 2 and a half inch snowfall recorded on the 11th. That’s actually a little under what this area gets in a typical March.

There were 11 days of measurable precipitation. The heaviest rain came on the final day with just over an inch and 8 tenths.

WLDS-WEAI is an observing station for the National Weather Service.