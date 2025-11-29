Weather Cancellations 11/29/2025

By Jeremy Coumbes on November 29, 2025 at 7:40am

Jacksonville/Morgan County Office of Emergency Management- Emergency Routes have been enacted in the City of Jacksonville. All vehicles need to be cleared from streets designated as Snow Routes for clearing until further notice.

South Jacksonville– Snow emergency routes enacted.



Farmers State Bank & Trust Co.– Closed today



First National Bank of Arenzville– All three branches will be closed today due to inclement weather.

Petefish, Skiles & Co. Bank- Closed

High School Basketball: Jacksonville Crimsons vs Glenwood Titans at Crimson Classic has been canceled.

Jacksonville Public Library– Closed

QND Girls Basketball Shoot Out has been canceled.

Sangamon County has declared a Level 1 Winter Weather Emergency, in effect at 7:00 a.m. this morning until further notice. The declaration applies only to county highways. Under a Level 1 Winter Weather Emergency, roadways are hazardous. Drivers may encounter blowing and drifting snow, and roadways may be icy. Drivers should use caution.