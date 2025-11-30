Weather Cancellations 11-30

By Gary Scott on November 30, 2025 at 9:02am

No 8:30 mass this morning at Our Saviour

Central Christian Church services are cancelled

First Presbyterian Church closed today. On line only

Manchester Baptist Church closed

Lynnville Christian Church Cancels services

State Street Ministries shut down today

Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church cancelled services

Wesley Chapel Services cancelled

Winchester Methodist Church cancel services

Westfair Christian Church not having services today

First Baptist Church on Mound cancel all services today

Murrayville United Methodist Church Cancelling services today