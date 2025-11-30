Weather Cancellations 11-30

No 8:30 mass this morning at Our Saviour
Central Christian Church services are cancelled
First Presbyterian Church closed today. On line only
Manchester Baptist Church closed
Lynnville Christian Church Cancels services
State Street Ministries shut down today
Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church cancelled services
Wesley Chapel Services cancelled
Winchester Methodist Church cancel services
Westfair Christian Church not having services today
First Baptist Church on Mound cancel all services today
Murrayville United Methodist Church Cancelling services today