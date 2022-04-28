Weather Forcing Maifest Indoors

Expected rainy and even stormy weather predicted for this weekend isn’t stopping the debut of a new downtown event on Saturday.

The Jacksonville Main Street Maifest is moving due to the threat of rain. Executive Director Judy Tighe said this morning that the weather forecast isn’t worth chancing a washout, so the event which includes the annual Craft Brew Festival is moving to the McClelland Dining Hall on East College Avenue.

Tighe says everything planned for the event will stay the same, it’s just moving indoors to beat the weather. Attendees will still be able to enjoy many micro-breweries, homebrewers, wineries, and a few distributors supplying popular local and national craft beers.

Maifest indoors will also still feature live music by the Elderly Brothers and Jeff Newman & the Hot Town Trio. Food trucks Foodie Machine and Dreams Center will be on hand, and Therese Wyatt will be in attendance with ladies as the Maifest Dancers.

Admission is $25 and includes a tasting glass and 20 drink samples. Maifest is from Noon to 4:00 pm this Saturday at the McClelland Dining Hall located at 438 East College Avenue on the former campus of MacMurray College.

For more information, contact Melissa Hebron at 217-473-5081, or on the Jacksonville Main Street Maifest Facebook page.