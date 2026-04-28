Weather Pounds Jacksonville Area

By Gary Scott on April 28, 2026 at 9:40am

West Central was hit with multiple waves of stormy weather yesterday, prompting flooding, weather watches and warnings.

Morgan County was one of three or four counties to get late afternoon tornado warnings. Sirens went off in Jacksonville, South Jacksonville, Woodson, Winchester, White Hall, Roodhouse, Manchester and other small communities in the area.

The storms pounded a path from Pike through Morgan County and into Sangamon and Menard counties.

There were reports of multiple power poles, as many as 19 down along route 111 south of Waverly into Macoupin County near Palmyra.

A tree was uprooted at Church and Reid in Jacksonville. Branches and tree limbs found there way onto yards and streets throughout the area.

No injuries were reported. And, the sun made an appearance after the storm before dropping below the horizon.

Rain totals range from 3-point-0-6 inches here to upwards of 4 inches in the area. Street and road flooding were major problems throughout the area. Parts of College, Lafayette and other streets were closed for a time during the stormy weather.

Weather the rest of the week is expected to be dry.