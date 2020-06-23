Webinar Recordings Available for Help With PPP Loans.

Business owners, managers and lenders who need assistance with PPP loan forgiveness applications now have an online resource for help.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced today, the recordings of two webinars to help businesses and lenders with the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loan Forgiveness Applications are available to anyone who missed the sessions but may still require assistance.

PPP is a forgivable small business loan program administrated by the Small Business Administration. The program is designed to assist small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic to keep their workers on the payroll.

The webinars were hosted Thursday online by the IDFPR in partnership with the SBA. The first webinar focuses on businesses and the steps they need to take to complete their loan forgiveness applications. The second webinar, for lenders, details the process in how those loan forgiveness applications should be reviewed.

Over $125 billion in PPP funds are still available. Eligible small businesses include sole proprietorships, independent contractors, and the self-employed.

Links to both videos can be found in this story on WLDS dot com and the WLDS News Facebook page.

The webinar for businesses may be watched here: https://bit.ly/SBAwebinarJune18

The webinar for lenders may be watched here: https://bit.ly/SBAwebinar2June18