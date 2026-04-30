Wed Scores-Thu Sched

By Gary Scott on April 30, 2026 at 6:22am

Yesterday, Routt rolled Triopia in baseball 15-1.

Elsewhere, North Mac crushed West Central 12-2. Pawnee doubled up GNW 10-5. Pittsfield fell to New Berlin 8-7.

In softball, Calhoun hammered Routt 18-0.. Beardstown blasted Brown County 19-0. New Berlin was doubled up by Maroa Forsyth 8-4. Pittsfield shut out Griggsville Perry 10-0. Mount Zion outscored Pleasant Plains 21-10. Western shut down West Prairie 8-0.

Auburn held off Southeast 5-2 in soccer. Pleasant Plains shut out Beardstown 9-0.

This afternoon, Lanphier comes to Jacksonville to play the Crimsons. The game will be carried on WEAI starting at 4:15.

Around the area, West Central hosts North Greene. Carrollton goes to Brown County. Auburn plays at Maroa Forsyth. Porta/AC stays home for Stanford Olympia.

In softball, Athens comes to Jacksonville. Routt hosts Griggsville Perry. GNW heads for Calhoun. Carrollton plays at Brown County. QND plays at Beardstown. Gillespie plays at Virden. Williamsville visits Pleasant Plains.

The JHS boys’ tennis team is at SHG.