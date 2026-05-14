Wed Scores-Thu Sched

By Gary Scott on May 14, 2026 at 6:51am

Yesterday afternoon on the baseball field, JHS dropped Southeast 12-3.

Elsewhere in the area, Lutheran blew up North Greene 20-0. Staunton thumped GNW 11-2. North Mac stopped Edinburg 12-2. Beardstown fell to Macomb 11-4. Pleasant Plains blanked Lincoln 5-0. Western was ripped by Liberty 19-0. Rushville Industry lost to Illini West 14-4. Porta/AC dropped A Town 8-5. Pittsfield tripped up QND 12-10.

In softball, Midwest Central fell to Pleasant Plains 8-5.

We will be on the air with non conference baseball this afternoon on WLDS. Triopia is headed to New Berlin to play baseball. Our pregame will start about 4:15.

Elsewhere, Carrollton goes to Southwestern. Rushville Industry hosts South Fulton.

In softball, JHS hosts Carlinville. In other action, West Central goes to Camp Point. Southwestern visits Calhoun. Carrollton welcomes Jersey High. GNW entertains New Berlin. North Greene stays home for Litchfield. Liberty comes to Pittsfield. Porta/AC heads to Havana.

The JHS boys track and field team competes in Springfield at the conference meet. The girls’ team competes in the sectional at Southeast High School.

The Illinois College softball team plays in the NCAA Division Three softball regionals against the University of Wisconsin at Oshkosk at 1:30 today in St Louis. The IC men’s and women’s track and field teams compete at Augustana.