Wed Scores-Thu Sched

By Gary Scott on May 28, 2026 at 6:17am

Jacksonville eliminated Mattoon yesterday on the east side of the state 6-2. Mark Whalen has more.

On WEAI, Routt ripped Rushville Industry 12-2. Dakota Turpin has more.

In other action, West Central was eliminated by Brown County at Mendon Unity 12-2. GNW lost to Nokomis at Morrisonville 13-5.

In 2A action, North Mac fell to Litchfield at 4-3. Pleasant Plains knocked off Auburn 7-1, and New Berlin was tripped by Rochester 3-2. Porta/AC hammered Beardstown at Williamsville 10-0.

In softball, Calhoun lost to Okawville at home 1-0.

Today in baseball, Pittsfield plays on the home field of Williamsville against the Bullets. Liberty and Payson play for the right to meet Routt Saturday.