Wed Scores-Thu Sched

By Gary Scott on February 19, 2026 at 6:22am

Last night, Jacksonville stopped Taylorville on the road 65-40.

Around the area, Brown County slipped past Carrollton 59-55. Griggsville Perry edged Liberty 48-46. MacArthur rolled over Mount Zion 48-46.

Cambria Currie tossed a no hitter as IC stopped Illinois Wesleyan in softball yesterday 11-0. Wesleyan won the other game 3-2. In basketball, the IC men stopped Cornell 76-75. And, the IC women downed Cornell 61-50

We will broadcast from two locations tonight.

We will be at the Routt Dome, where Mendon Unity comes calling. Our pregame show on WLDS will start about 7:10.

On WEAI, we head to North Greene, where GNW comes to town. Again, our pregame show starts about 7:10.

Around the area, Calhoun hosts Griggsville Perry. Pittsfield plays at Liberty. Lanphier is at Rock Island.

In girls’ post season regional title games, Nokomis and Carrollton meet at Greenfield. Athens takes on Brown County at Lewistown. Havana plays West Prairie at Havana.

At the 2A level, Porta/AC meets Macomb at Farmington. New Berlin/South County squares off against Pleasant Plains at Rochester.

JHS has two wrestlers at the state boys’ meet at Champaign today. Dashawn Armstrong and Jordan Kholian will compete.