Wed Scores Thu Sched

By Gary Scott on February 26, 2026 at 6:29am

On WLDS, we were at Jersey High last night, where the Crimsons stopped the host school 68-39. JHS plays Civic Memorial Friday for the title at Jersey High. Civic Memorial dropped Mattoon 51-46.

We broadcast two games last night from New Berlin. Routt opened with a win over Athens 50-36, followed by New Berlin’s win over South County 58-38.

At Payson, West Central was eliminated by Calvary 59-38, and Triopia was stopped by Brown County 62-51. At Carrollton last night, Calhoun ripped GNW 68-49, and Pawnee held off Carrollton 56-49.

At Rushville, Havana fell to Deer Creek Mackinaw 62-43. At Virden, Pleasant Plains fell to QND 44-32, Porta/AC lost in overtime to North Mac 53-48. At Williamsville, Auburn was nudged out by Williamsville 39-30. Rochester stomped Riverton 65-49.

At Decatur, MacArthur rolled over Southeast 78-48 and Lanphier clipped SHG 68-66. Normal U is still alive after beating Danville 65-51. Lincoln held off Eisenhower 32-28, and Springfield tripped Mount Zion 62-40.

Tonight, the sectional title match up for the girls at Bushnell Prairie City is Brown County and Havana at 6:30. At 7, West Central plays Okawville at Bunker Hill.

Pleasant Plains meets Father McGivney at Virden for the sectional title at 6.