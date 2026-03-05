Wed Scores-Thu Sched

By Gary Scott on March 5, 2026 at 6:14am

Last night, we were at Waterloo, where the Crimsons saw its season end with a 82-50 loss to East St Louis.

At Nokomis, Brown County edged Calhoun 48-46. Rochester slipped past Staunton 52-49 at Pleasant Plains. Normal U eliminated Springfield 64-54 at Mahomet Seymour.

The Illinois College baseball team won two games yesterday in Florida, 2-0 over the University of Dubuque and 5-4 over Grove City College.

At the girls state tournament in Normal, Brown County plays Mount Pulaski at 10 this morning, followed by Rockford Christian and Deer Creek Mackinaw.

In 2A action, Pleasant Plains plays Breese Central at 2:30. that’s followed by Byron and St Edward.

The Illinois College softball has two games in Florida.