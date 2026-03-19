Wed Scores-Thu Sched

By Gary Scott on March 19, 2026 at 6:21am

Jacksonville downed Macomb in baseball yesterday 7-2 in the season opener.

In baseball action around the area, Camp Point edged Brown County 11-10. Pittsfield took down GNW 13-3. Pawnee stopped Triopia 13-3.

In softball, JHS smashed Payson 14-5. Litchfield stopped New Berlin 3-1.

In soccer, North Mac pushed past Auburn 6-4.

The Illinois College baseball team split with Westminster, winning game one 9-4, but losing the second 7-6.

Today, the JHS soccer team plays at North Mac. Pleasant Plains is at Mattoon. Auburn travels to Southeast.

In baseball, Routt is in Memphis to play Briarcrest Christian. West Central hosts Payson. Brown County goes to Liberty. Western heads for Quincy Notre Dame.

In softball, West Central is at Payson. Beardstown hosts Western. Carrollton is at Gillespie. Porta/AC travels to Lincoln. Springfield will come to New Berlin. Pleasant Plains heads for Rochester.