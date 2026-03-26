Wed Scores-Thu Sched

By Gary Scott on March 26, 2026 at 6:18am

Yesterday in baseball, JHS stopped Calhoun 10-7.

Elsewhere, West Central lost to Athens 7-5. Beardstown doubled up Canton 8-4. GNW was edged by Carlinville 9-8. Camp Point clipped Rushville Industry 3-2.

In softball, Athens shut down West Central 11-0. Pittsfield slipped past New Berlin 4-2. North Greene held off Brown County 3-1. Beardstown blasted Payson 11-0. Calhoun dominated Alton 8-1. Quincy downed Western 9-6.

In soccer, Jacksonville was blanked by Litchfield 5-0. Pleasant Plains shut out SHG 7-0.

Today, JHS hosts Beardstown in soccer. Auburn hosts Greenville.

In baseball, West Central hosts GNW. New Berlin welcomes in Litchfield. Brown County travels to Abingdon. Pleasant Plains is on the road to Belleville East. Havana heads for Illini Central. Athens travels to Virden.

In softball, GNW plays at West Central. North Greene is on the road to Beardstown. Havana hosts Lewistown. Brown County plays at A Town. North Mac has a road game at Porta. Payson comes to Rushville.