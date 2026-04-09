Wed Scores-Thu Sched

By Gary Scott on April 9, 2026 at 6:58am

JHS was hammered by Normal U High 17-1 yesterday.

Elsewhere, Routt tripped up Southwestern 19-6. West Central ripped South Fulton 23-0. Calhoun outlasted Gillespie 11-7. New Berlin edged Springfield 5-4. Beardstown headed off Pittsfield 5-3.

In softball, JHS fell to Normal U High 8-3.

In other action, GNW blasted Nokomis 14-2. Western stopped Camp Point 12-8. Auburn edged Carlinville 3-2. Havana shut out A Town 4-0. New Berlin losted to Pawnee 13-5

In soccer, Beardstown was blanked by Litchfield 8-0. Riverton was stopped by Pleasant Plains 9-0. The IC tennis team defeated Southwestern College 4-3. The IC women’s team won over Southwestern 6-1.

In baseball in the area today, West Central welcomes Brown County. GNW travels to North Greene. New Berlin plays at Stanford Olympia. Auburn hosts Pleasant Plains. Liberty goes to Barry. Havana plays at Cuba.

In softball, GNW heads for North Greene. New Berlin is on the road to Stanford Olympia. Pittsfield plays at Payson. Porta/AC goes to Riverton. Auburn invites over Pleasant Plains.

The JHS soccer team hosts the Decatur Co-op this afternoon.

The Illinois College golf team plays in the Blueboy Invitational at the Rail.